KNDY News

Critical Injuries Reported Following 2 Vehicle Collision In Marshall County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Three people suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and Kansas Highway 99. KHP crash logs indicate a 2023 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on K-99 and collided with a 2023 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 36. The accident reports that the Rav4 failed to stop at a stop sign, and the Dodge Ram hit the passenger side of the Rav4.

Daniel Broxterman, age 72, of Seneca was driving the Dodge Ram and was transported to Nemaha Valley Community Hospital. Ning Wang, age 57, of Stillwater, OK, was driving the Rav4, and was transported to Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, NE. A passenger in the Rav4, Naiqian Zhang, age 76, of Manhattan, was also transported to Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.

- Advertisement -

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that both drivers, and the passenger in the Rav4, were wearing their seatbelts.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KNDY Midday News – Wednesday Edition
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

498FansLike
116FollowersFollow
278FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio