Critical Injuries Reported Following 2 Vehicle Collision In Marshall County

Three people suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and Kansas Highway 99. KHP crash logs indicate a 2023 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on K-99 and collided with a 2023 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 36. The accident reports that the Rav4 failed to stop at a stop sign, and the Dodge Ram hit the passenger side of the Rav4.

Daniel Broxterman, age 72, of Seneca was driving the Dodge Ram and was transported to Nemaha Valley Community Hospital. Ning Wang, age 57, of Stillwater, OK, was driving the Rav4, and was transported to Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, NE. A passenger in the Rav4, Naiqian Zhang, age 76, of Manhattan, was also transported to Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that both drivers, and the passenger in the Rav4, were wearing their seatbelts.