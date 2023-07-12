Agriculture News

2023 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for certified organic operators through the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Farms, ranches, and businesses that produce, process, or package certified organic agricultural products may be reimbursed for eligible expenses.

The purpose of the NOCCSP is to defray the costs of receiving and maintaining organic certification under the National Organic Program. KDA may provide reimbursements to certified organic operators for 75% of their operation’s total allowable certification costs, up to a maximum of $750 per certification scope. Scopes include the areas of crops, livestock, wild crops, and handling (i.e., processing).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency awards the NOCCSP funds to eligible state agencies who work directly with organic operations to reimburse organic certification costs. KDA can reimburse costs incurred from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. Applications are now being accepted through November 1, 2023, or until all funds are expended, whichever comes first. Applications may be submitted either by mail or email.

It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell their products as certified organic. For more information, go to the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/OrganicCostShare or contact KDA grants coordinator Brittney Grother at Brittney.Grother@ks.gov or 785-564-6797.

