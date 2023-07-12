1472 – General CRP…Castrating Calves

General CRP and Rural Energy

Farm and Ranch Transition Conferences

When to Castrate Calves

00:01:05 – General CRP and Rural Energy: We begin today’s show with Nicole Welborn, Kansas Farm Service Agency agricultural program specialist, to discuss general CRP. Also joining is USDA’s Rod Bain, Deborah Yocum, Tom Vilsack and Kamala Neal with information about a program to improve rural energy.

Farmers.gov

- Advertisement -

rd.usda.gov

00:12:05 – Farm and Ranch Transition Conferences: Ashlee Westerhold, the director of the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition at K-State, continues the show with an opportunity for north central Kansas producers to learn more about farm and ranch transitioning.

Transition Conferences

ashleecw@ksu.edu

00:23:05 – When to Castrate Calves: Concluding today’s show is the Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts with a conversation about when to castrate calves, joining is Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Bob Larson.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.