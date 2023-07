HR derby champ crowned

All-Star game tonight. A Kansas is the home plate umpire!

Local sports results

MLB Draft: Royals make 8 more picks.

- Advertisement -

New series on Netflix about NFL QB’s

A chiefs fan arrested

Wembanyama done after 2 games at Summer League?

An American into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Hazing scandal results in a coach being fired

Bob Huggins doubles down. How his continued poor decisions continue to cloud the West Virginia basketball program.