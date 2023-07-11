K-9, K-63 projects to begin in Nemaha, Marshall counties

Mill and overlay work is scheduled to begin in Nemaha and Marshall counties tomorrow, July 12, weather permitting. The Kansas Department of Transportation projects cover approximately 21 miles of K-9, from the K-87 junction in Marshall County to Corning, and 6 miles of K-63, from Corning to the Pottawatomie County line.

Work will begin at the K-87 junction and be completed in smaller sections to reduce impact to motorists. Traffic will be restricted to one lane and directed by a pilot car and flaggers when work is taking place. There will also be a 12-foot width restriction in the work zone. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

Work will occur Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed, during daylight hours. It is expected to be complete by early October, conditions permitting.

Hall Brothers Inc., of Marysville, is the contractor on the combined $3.3 million projects.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.