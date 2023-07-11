KNDY News

K-9, K-63 projects to begin in Nemaha, Marshall counties

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Mill and overlay work is scheduled to begin in Nemaha and Marshall counties tomorrow, July 12, weather permitting. The Kansas Department of Transportation projects cover approximately 21 miles of K-9, from the K-87 junction in Marshall County to Corning, and 6 miles of K-63, from Corning to the Pottawatomie County line.

Work will begin at the K-87 junction and be completed in smaller sections to reduce impact to motorists. Traffic will be restricted to one lane and directed by a pilot car and flaggers when work is taking place. There will also be a 12-foot width restriction in the work zone. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

Work will occur Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed, during daylight hours. It is expected to be complete by early October, conditions permitting.

- Advertisement -

Hall Brothers Inc., of Marysville, is the contractor on the combined $3.3 million projects.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Large hail decimates crops across Nebraska and Kansas
Next article
Fort Riley hosts 38th annual 10-5-2 Prairie Run
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

498FansLike
116FollowersFollow
279FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio