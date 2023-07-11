Fort Riley hosts 38th annual 10-5-2 Prairie Run

Fort Riley will host the thirty-eighth annual 10-5-2 Prairie Run July 15. Races begin at 7 a.m. at King Field House.

The 10-mile and 5-mile runs are competitive races and runners must register in advance through https://riley.armymwr.com. Registration closes at 10 p.m. July 13. There will be no same day registration for the 10-mile and 5-mile runs. Check-in begins at 5:45 a.m.

The two-mile event is a fun run that will start at 7:10 and pre-registration is not required. Because the two-miler is a fun run, strollers are welcome, but pets and bikes are prohibited. Two-mile run participants need to be on site by 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

There is a registration fee for the 10-mile and 5-mile runs and registered participants will receive a shirt. Active duty Soldiers can register for the 10-mile run for free. The two-mile fun run is free. More information is available at https://riley.armymwr.com or by calling 785-239-2573.

Water will be available on the course, but all participants are encouraged to bring their own water.

Participants who do not have a DOD-ID card, but do have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, can apply in advance for a visitor’s pass online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley. Processing of online passes requires up to 24 hours, so applying by July 13 is recommended. Visitors can apply for a pass in person at the Fort Riley Visitor Control Center at Exit 301 off I-70. Pick up your visitor pass before July 15. The visitor control center opens at 8 a.m. on weekends. For questions about accessing Fort Riley, call 785-239-2982.