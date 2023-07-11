Kansas News

Fort Riley hosts 38th annual 10-5-2 Prairie Run

By Derek Nester

Fort Riley will host the thirty-eighth annual 10-5-2 Prairie Run July 15. Races begin at 7 a.m. at King Field House.

The 10-mile and 5-mile runs are competitive races and runners must register in advance through https://riley.armymwr.com. Registration closes at 10 p.m. July 13. There will be no same day registration for the 10-mile and 5-mile runs. Check-in begins at 5:45 a.m.

The two-mile event is a fun run that will start at 7:10 and pre-registration is not required. Because the two-miler is a fun run, strollers are welcome, but pets and bikes are prohibited. Two-mile run participants need to be on site by 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

There is a registration fee for the 10-mile and 5-mile runs and registered participants will receive a shirt. Active duty Soldiers can register for the 10-mile run for free. The two-mile fun run is free. More information is available at https://riley.armymwr.com or by calling 785-239-2573.

Water will be available on the course, but all participants are encouraged to bring their own water.

Participants who do not have a DOD-ID card, but do have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, can apply in advance for a visitor’s pass online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley. Processing of online passes requires up to 24 hours, so applying by July 13 is recommended. Visitors can apply for a pass in person at the Fort Riley Visitor Control Center at Exit 301 off I-70. Pick up your visitor pass before July 15. The visitor control center opens at 8 a.m. on weekends. For questions about accessing Fort Riley, call 785-239-2982.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

