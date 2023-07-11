1471 – 2000s Farm Bill…Mesonet Tools for Producers

Farm Policy in the 2000s

New Mesonet Tools for Producers

Milk in School and Ice Cream

00:01:05 – Farm Policy in the 2000s: Jenny Ifft, K-State agriculture policy specialist, begins today’s show with information about agriculture policy and the food and farm bill in the 2000s.

00:12:05 – New Mesonet Tools for Producers: Continuing the show is Kansas State University’s Chip Redmond, A.J. Tarpoff and Jonathan Aguilar as they talk about the evapotranspiration and animal comfort forecasting tools which are new on the Mesonet for producers to use.

Evapotranspiration Tool

Animal Comfort Forecast

00:23:05 – Milk in Schools and Ice Cream: Finishing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he covers the topics of reducing added sugars in flavored milks for the school lunch program and National Ice Cream Day.

