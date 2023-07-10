Top 10

Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 7/3-7/10

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.

Report for July 3 through July 10, 2023

  1. I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
  2. Sunroof by Nicky Youre & dazy
  3. Unstoppable by Sia
  4. Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
  5. Flowers by Miley Cyrus
  6. Love Me Like I Am by For King and Country Jordan Sparks
  7. As It was by Harry Styles
  8. Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
  9. Fast Car by Luke Combs
  10. Made You Look by Meghan Trainor

  1. Looking For You by Chris Young
  2. Fast Car by Luke Combs
  3. Girl in Mine by Parmalee
  4. Memory Lane by Old Dominion
  5. Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
  6. Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
  7. Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
  8. Bury Me in Georgia by Kane Brown
  9. You, Me, & Whiskey by Justin Moore & Priscilla Block
  10. Your Heart or Mine by Jon Pardi
Latest News

