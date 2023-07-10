Suspect Arrested Following Investigation Into Norton Shooting

On July 2, 2023, at approximately 3:40 a.m., the Norton Police Department received a report of a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of West Washington St. in Norton. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered multiple bullet holes to the exterior of a residence. Based on the circumstances and scene, it appeared to be an isolated incident targeted at one residence. There have been no reports of other shootings or damage to any other residences.

After a thorough investigation, the Norton Police Department was able to locate the vehicle used during the incident. A search of numerous cameras in the area from residences and businesses allowed us to track the movements of the suspect vehicle and eventually identify it. After identifying the vehicle, we were able to ascertain the identity of a suspect in the shooting as well.

On July 6, 2023, the Norton Police Department, along with members of the Norton County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol executed a search warrant in Almena, KS. The vehicle used during the shooting, as well as numerous pieces of evidence were seized.

During the course of executing the search warrant, the Norton Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Almena man. The suspect was transported and booked into the Norton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is being held on a $750,000.00 bond. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

We would like to extend our thanks to the Norton County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, and the citizens and business owners of Norton for helping to make this arrest possible. Without the support and assistance of many residents and businesses providing footage from their camera systems, this arrest would not have been possible.

