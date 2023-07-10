Nebraska News

Nearly $4 Million in Scholarships Available to Nebraska Nursing Students

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

(LINCOLN, NE) – Any Nebraska resident enrolled in a licensed practical nurse program, associate degree of nursing program, or accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program is eligible for a Fall 2023 scholarship up to $2,500.

In 2022, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was granted $5 million in scholarships through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Nebraska nursing students. So far, approximately $1.1 million in scholarships have been disbursed to nearly 400 nursing students for the Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 semesters.

The nursing program must be in Nebraska, and the student must have finished all pre-requisites and be enrolled in the nursing program to be eligible. Qualified applicants will receive scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis each semester until their nursing program is complete or the ARPA funds are spent. Upon completion of their nursing program, scholarship recipients will be required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of two years.

These scholarships will help reduce barriers to entry in the nursing field and grow Nebraska’s public health workforce. Each scholarship recipient will play a vital supporting role in rebuilding the state’s public health infrastructure and will advance the state’s recovery from COVID-induced nursing shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of nurses and their many roles within the public health system, and all Nebraskans stand to benefit by supporting and retaining nurses.

All current and prospective licensed practical nurse program, associate degree of nursing program or accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program students are encouraged to apply at the following link: https://redcap.link/75o4jzvw. The Fall 2023 application opened July 5 and closes on July 31, 2023. Any questions or concerns may be sent to dhhs.nursingscholarship@nebraska.gov.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
