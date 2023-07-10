1470 – Cattle Market…Urban Foxes and Coyotes

Movement in the Cattle Market

Food Safety in the Field and Hog Report

Urban Areas with Foxes and Coyotes

00:01:05 – Movement in the Cattle Market: Starting today’s show is Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, with a cattle market update. She also discusses an acreage report on corn and cow slaughter numbers.

LMIC.info

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Food Safety in the Field and Hog Report: The show continues with Karen Blakeslee, K-State Extension associate in food science, with food safety considerations when taking food to the field. We are also joined by USDA’s Gary Crawford and Shayle Shagam as they discuss the latest hogs and pigs report.

Extension Food Safety Website

00:23:05 – Urban Areas with Foxes and Coyotes: Drew Ricketts, K-State wildlife specialist concludes today’s show by sharing information about red foxes and coyotes in urban areas.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.