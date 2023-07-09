Suspect arrested in Labette County homicide

LABETTE COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the death of a male from Cherryvale, Kansas. The preliminary investigation indicates the death is the result of homicide.

On Friday, July 7, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting. Police located the victim, Thaine Lee Anderson, 74, of Cherryvale, Kansas, at his residence of 21079 Douglas Rd. Anderson suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., the Labette County Sheriff requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect, a 14-year-old male, was located. The male was arrested for first-degree-murder. He was taken to the Southeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Center in Girard, Kansas.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks also assisted with this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Labette County Attorney. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.