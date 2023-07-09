Alan Pulido brace helps Sporting to wild 2-2 draw at Houston

Forward Alan Pulido continued his sensational summer surge on Saturday by scoring twice to help Sporting Kansas City (6-10-7, 25 points) secure a 2-2 road draw against Houston Dynamo FC (8-9-4, 28 points) at Shell Energy Stadium.

In a wild encounter between longtime Western Conference rivals, Pulido twice gave Sporting the lead to move into a tie for third in the MLS Golden Boot race with 10 league goals this season. Houston replied in stoppage time of both halves, equalizing through Ibrahim Aliyu on the brink of intermission and in the 98th minute through substitute Ivan Franco to avoid its second home defeat of 2023.

There will be no rest for the weary as Sporting returns to the pitch on Wednesday, hosting another bitter adversary in Real Salt Lake (9-7-6, 33 points) at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. CT showdown are available at SeatGeek.com and fans can catch the action live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Manager Peter Vermes made one change to Sporting’s starting XI from a 3-0 win over Vancouver last Saturday. German midfielder Erik Thommy, who scored off the bench a week ago, returned to the lineup as Nemanja Radoja missed out with an adductor injury. Further up the field, homegrown forward Daniel Salloi hit a notable milestone by earning his 150th career start for Sporting in all competitions.

With temperatures hovering at a humid 90 degrees by kickoff, both sides exchanged early half-chances as Sporting defender Andreu Fontas had a shot saved by veteran goalkeeper Steve Clark before Houston’s Nelson Quinones dragged a volley wide of the near post.

In the 24th minute, Sporting goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh was called to action for the first time as he dropped low to coral a snap header from Aliyu, who had risen to meet a teasing right-wing cross from full back Franco Escobar.

Less than a minute later, red-hot Pulido fired Sporting in front on a delectable assist from Kinda. Fontas kickstarted the play by winning the ball near midfield and pinging a 30-yard pass into the attacking third. With his back to goal, Kinda flicked a mouthwatering back-heel delivery into the path of Pulido, who made no mistake by dinking a cool finish over the advanced Clark. Pulido has scored in six of his last seven appearances, while Kinda has assisted in back-to-back matches and has seven career goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in as many games against Houston.

Pulido’s strike gave Sporting a lead to protect and put Houston in an unfamiliar spot, as the Dynamo had trailed at home for only 18 minutes all season entering Saturday. Longtime Mexican international Hector Herrera almost drew the hosts level on 43 minutes, but his blistering free kick from nearly 35 yards was parried over the bar by McIntosh.

Sporting were less fortunate on the stroke of halftime. A well-orchestrated Houston attack through the middle culminated with Aliyu slotting into an empty net following a back-heel nutmeg from Corey Baird that broke Sporting’s defensive line and a simple square pass from Herrera to set up the Dynamo striker for his first career goal.

Another wave of Houston pressure in the 48th minute required McIntosh to produce a smart reflex save, denying Baird what would have been a go-ahead goal. Shortly thereafter, Quinones beat his marker along the left endline and fizzed a dangerous cutback ball across the face of the six-yard area, but Sporting left back Tim Leibold intervened crucially by booming the ball clear upfield.