Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/3/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 06/26/23 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board to discuss recent storm damage throughout Marshall County.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution/Proclamation 20-23-07-03-1 Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

For 4 tires, mount and balance

$1,146.96-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109460

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For labor & parts to replace 6 injectors & misc

$8,592.91-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109461

Henry M Adkins & Son, Inc.

For ballots & programming Special Election

$2,928.97-Election Fund-P.O. #6950

AHRS, Bern, KS

For Health Department Contract

$1,870,786.00-Health Bldg/ARPA/Capital Improvement Funds-P.O. #6949

Varney & Associates, Manhattan, KS

For 2022 Audit Services

$20,900.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6948

CMH, Marysville, KS

For June 2023 Sales Tax

$94,383.85-Hospital Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6947

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $116.72

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Anthony Oller – contract services $310.00

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the $1,600 bill from Falk Architects for the final statement for services for the new health department to be paid out of ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Robert & Rhonda Lozier for the construction of a new house in Axtell, KS. Unanimous.

County Counselor Andy Lohmann met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(6) to discuss possible land acquisition with the Board and County Counselor Andy Lohmann present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Unanimous.

County Counselor Andy Lohmann presented a Real Estate Sales Contract between Nordhus Investment Co and Marshall County for the purchase of Lots 1-6, Blk 14 in B & M’s addition to the City of Marysville in the amount of $350,000 contingent upon the following 3 items:

Environmental/Soil Inspection –

Design – ensuring that existing design will fit in the location

Public Funds – procuring public funds by way of Lease/Purchase which would be paid by levying ad valorem taxes or pursue implementing a county side sales tax.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to proceed with the Nordhus Investment Co contract for the purchase of Lots 1-6, Blk 14 in B & M’s addition to the City of Marysville in the amount of $350,000. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandy Wilson presented a draft budget to the Board to discuss. The budget was reviewed page by page and adjustments were suggested. A draft of the budget with these adjustments along with a $100/month cost of living increase in wages will be printed and reviewed next week with a proposed mill levy of 45.697.

Jay Herrmann, Eric Stallbaumer, Tim Ackerman, Tyler Ellsworth, Jeff Lane & David Arteberry via Zoom met to discuss the proposed jail construction. Commissioner Ungerer updated the group on the possible alternative site for the jail construction. The alternative site was sent to architect Jeff Lane to see if the existing plans will fit on this location. Mr. Lane advises that the existing plans will fit on the new location with a few alterations. Mr. Lane will work with the Kansas Historical Society to ensure that the new structure would meet all requirements being constructed across the street from a historical building.

Jay Herrmann with AHRS was tasked with the job to estimate a remodel/construction cost if the new facility were placed next to and remodel of the existing Sheriff’s office. It is hard to get a good handle on remodeling the existing building as there are always unknowns with a remodel but he has estimated a cost of +/- $9,000,000.

The new construction proposal would provide for a 39% larger facility and would include sheriff office, modern kitchen, medical facilities, occupational programming, 911, intake safety security, staff space, public lobby and classification flexibility for inmates.

David Arteberry and Tyler Ellsworth discussed the funding options.

Special Legislation Sales Tax is an option but that would delay the project further as legislature will not meet until Spring of 2024.

Regular Sales Tax implementation – The County could choose to put up for election a ½ cent sales tax question on the November 2023 election. This option would ensure that the jail facility is completely funded by Sales Tax and an increase of ad valorem (property taxes) would not be necessary. However, if the County implements a countywide sales tax, this would require sharing the Sales Tax proceeds with the incorporated cities of the County. The Board would go to each City and discuss the possibility of entering into an Interlocal Agreement which would be asking the cities to forego their share of Sales Tax and give all directly to the County for the payment of the Sales Tax Revenue Bonds issued for the construction of the jail. The Sales Tax proceeds would be required to be held in a separate account and could only be used to pay towards the jail construction and could not be used by the County in any other capacity.

Lease/Purchase Option – this funding would require levying of taxes and would utilize the local banks for the Lease/Purchase.

Tyler Ellsworth has started working on the language for the Interlocal Agreements which would be contingent upon the passing of public funding. The Board will begin to reach out to the cities and present the Interlocal Agreements to their city councils for questions and possible approval.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:43 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.