1469 – Grain Market…Harvesting with Wheat Diseases

Grain Market Update

Wheat Disease at Harvest

Recent Rain in Kansas

00:01:05 – Grain Market Update: K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien begins today’s show with an outlook on the grain market. He discusses how the weather in the eastern corn belt has impacted the market.

00:12:05 – Wheat Disease at Harvest: Continuing the show is K-State Extension wheat pathologist, Kelsey Andersen Onofre, with disease considerations during wheat harvest. She covers Fusarium head blight, common bunt, black point, sooty molds and loose smut.

00:23:07 – Recent Rain in Kansas: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, ends today’s show with a weather update. He says part of Kansas received rain this past week and with that rain there was wind, lightning and hail.

