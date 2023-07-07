Agriculture Today

1469 – Grain Market…Harvesting with Wheat Diseases

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Grain Market Update
  • Wheat Disease at Harvest
  • Recent Rain in Kansas

 

00:01:05 – Grain Market Update: K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien begins today’s show with an outlook on the grain market. He discusses how the weather in the eastern corn belt has impacted the market. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Wheat Disease at Harvest: Continuing the show is K-State Extension wheat pathologist, Kelsey Andersen Onofre, with disease considerations during wheat harvest. She covers Fusarium head blight, common bunt, black point, sooty molds and loose smut.  

Agronomy eUpdate Article

Bookstore

 

00:23:07 – Recent Rain in Kansas: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, ends today’s show with a weather update. He says part of Kansas received rain this past week and with that rain there was wind, lightning and hail.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

