KCC begins public hearings next week on Evergy rate increase request

TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) will begin public hearings next week to give Evergy customers an opportunity to learn more about the company’s rate increase request and to make comments before the Commission.

The application, filed with the KCC on April 25, requests an average monthly rate increase of $14.24 for Evergy Central customers and $3.47 for Evergy Metro customers. Commission approval is required before a regulated utility can change its rates.

The first of three public hearings will be held on Tuesday, July 11 in Topeka at the Washburn Institute of Technology’s Conference Center at 5724 SW Huntoon beginning at 6 p.m.

The second hearing will be held on Thursday, July 13 in Overland Park at the KU Edwards BEST Conference Center at 12600 S. Quivira Road beginning at 6 p.m.

A third public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 in Wichita at Wichita State University’s Lowe Auditorium at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5014 E 29th St. North beginning at 6 p.m.

For those unable to attend a hearing in person, a virtual option via Zoom is available to allow remote participants to comment. Advance registration on the KCC’s website is required for those participating by Zoom. The hearings will be broadcast on the KCC’s YouTube channel for viewing only.

The Commission is also accepting written comments regarding the rate increase request through 5 p.m., September 29, 2023, on its website, by mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

The Evergy Central service area includes Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence, among other towns and rural areas. The Every Metro service area includes Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area.