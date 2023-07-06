Kansas Football Ninth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Via Kansas Athletics

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks have been picked for the program’s highest finish since 2010, earning the No. 9 spot in the Big 12 football’s 2023 preseason poll, as selected by media representatives who cover the conference.

The preseason ranking is the highest for Kansas since the Big 12 went to a non-divisional format in 2011. On July 1, 2023, the Big 12 welcomed four new schools in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, giving the league 14 teams for the 2023 football season.

Last season, the Jayhawks experienced a breakthrough season as they played in the program’s first bowl game since 2008 with an appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Under third-year head coach Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks return 17-of-22 starters this season, including four players who earned Preseason All-Big 12 recognition on Wednesday. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team alongside junior running back Devin Neal, redshirt-senior center Mike Novitsky and junior cornerback Cobee Bryant.

Kansas will host seven games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during the 2023 season, beginning on Friday, September 1, against Missouri State. The following week, Kansas hosts Illinois on Friday, September 8, for a nationally televised contest on ESPN2. Other home opponents for the Jayhawks include Big 12 newcomers BYU and UCF along with conference foes Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

2023 Big 12 Football Preseason Poll

#. Team (First-Place), Total Points

1. Texas (41), 886

2. Kansas State (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Tech (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. Oklahoma State (1), 470

8. UCF, 463

9. Kansas, 461

10. Iowa State, 334

11. BYU, 318

12. Houston, 215

13. Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129