1468 – Wheat Harvest…Weather Impacts Plants

Kansas Wheat Harvest

Chinch Bugs and Dectes Soybean Stem Borer

Kansas Weather Impacts Plants

00:01:06 – Kansas Wheat Harvest: Starting today’s show is Marsha Boswell, vice president of communications for Kansas Wheat, with how wheat harvest in Kansas is going. Parts of the state are done while others haven’t started.

Kswheat.com

00:12:05 – Chinch Bugs and Dectes Soybean Stem Borer: K-State Extension crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth continues today’s show with an update about chinch bugs and information on dectes soybean stem borer. He says this is the worst chinch bugs have been since the 1980s.

00:23:05 – Kansas Weather Impacts Plants: Finishing the show is the director of the K-State Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab, Judy O’Mara, as she discusses the impact Kansas weather can have on trees, shrubs and plants and how the lab and Extension agents can help homeowners identify and solve plant problems.

