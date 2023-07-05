1467 – Agricultural Law…Bulls Out of Breeding Pens

Agricultural Cases

Farm Financial Crisis and Freedom to Farm

Pulling Bulls Out of Breeding Pens

00:01:05 – Agricultural Cases: Beginning today’s show is Roger McEowen, K-State law professor, with knowledge on recent cases involving agriculture. Today’s conversation includes a takings case, a bridge obstruction ruining a crop and the importance of a buy-sell agreement.

Link to Roger’s Blog

- Advertisement -

Roger on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Farm Financial Crisis and Freedom to Farm: Jenny Ifft, K-State agriculture policy specialist continues the show with history about agriculture policy and the farm bill. She talks about the farm financial crisis and freedom to farm.

00:23:05 – Pulling Bulls Out of Breeding Pens: Concluding the show today is Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Bob Larson with the Beef Cattle Institute. On this segment of Ask the Experts they converse about when to pull bulls out of breeding pens.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.