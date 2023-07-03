1466 – Meat Demand Monitor…Blue-Green Algae

Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor

Livestock and High Temperatures at Fairs

Blue-Green Algae

00:01:05 – Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor: K-State livestock economist Glynn Tonsor begins today’s show with a cattle market update. He talks about feedlot returns and the meat demand monitor.

June Meat Demand Monitor

- Advertisement -

Feedlot Returns

00:12:05 – Livestock and High Temperatures at Fairs: Continuing the show is Bob Larson, K-State professor of production medicine in the college of veterinary medicine, discussing livestock care as people are hauling their animals to fairs. He says water, air movement and shade are important to remember when it comes to the heat.

Heat Stress and Considerations for Fair and Show Season

Vet Med Summer Camp

00:23:05 – Blue-Green Algae: Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, rounds out today’s show with information about blue-green algae. He reviews how to identify and test it and the concerns that come from blue-green algae.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.