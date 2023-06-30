Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Special Meeting July 7

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold a special meeting on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss state FY 2024 funding opportunities. This will be a brief meeting (one hour) and will be held online.

The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

For more information or to request a link to access the meeting, please contact the KDA–DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.

WHO:            State Conservation Commission

WHAT:          State Conservation Commission Special Meeting

WHEN:          10:00­–11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023

WHERE:       Online

