Dr. Matthew Wheeler to offer General Surgery at NCH

Norton County Hospital (NCH) is pleased to announce that the Specialty Clinic will be welcoming Dr. Matthew Wheeler from Kearney Regional Medical Center to their list of rotating specialists.

Dr. Wheeler earned his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and his medical degree from Indian University School of Medicine. He completed his General Surgery Residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Fellowship in Colon and Rectal Surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C.

Dr. Wheeler, along with Kim Hilliard, PA-C, will begin offering general surgeries, scopes, and in-office procedures starting July 26, 2023, at Norton County Hospital. Patients can be self-referred or referred through their primary care physician. To make an appointment with Dr. Wheeler, please call Jennifer Schoenberger, Outpatient and Specialty Clinic Manager at 785-874-2257.