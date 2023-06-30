Kansas News

Bourbon County illegal marijuana grow operation discovered

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bourbon County Public Works, investigated an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation in Bourbon County, Kansas.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office received information related to a possible illegal marijuana grow operation located near the intersection of 35th St. and Highway 65, near Bronson, Kansas.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, law enforcement authorities secured the grow site. An unknown subject fled the area and was unable to be located. A total of 1,350 marijuana plants were seized along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle, and growing paraphernalia (such as watering devices, garden sprayers, gardening tools, herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizer).

- Advertisement -

The marijuana being grown at this site would have produced approximately 1,350 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of around $1.7 million.

Anyone with information about this suspected grow operation is encouraged to contact the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-223-1440 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
State Conservation Commission Special Meeting July 7
Next article
Dr. Matthew Wheeler to offer General Surgery at NCH
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

497FansLike
115FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio