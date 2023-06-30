Bourbon County illegal marijuana grow operation discovered

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bourbon County Public Works, investigated an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation in Bourbon County, Kansas.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office received information related to a possible illegal marijuana grow operation located near the intersection of 35th St. and Highway 65, near Bronson, Kansas.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, law enforcement authorities secured the grow site. An unknown subject fled the area and was unable to be located. A total of 1,350 marijuana plants were seized along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle, and growing paraphernalia (such as watering devices, garden sprayers, gardening tools, herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizer).

The marijuana being grown at this site would have produced approximately 1,350 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of around $1.7 million.

Anyone with information about this suspected grow operation is encouraged to contact the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-223-1440 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.