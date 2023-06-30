1465 – Uncertain Grain Market…Fire Ready Conditions

Volatile Grain Market

Farm Safety

Dry, Hot Conditions

00:01:05 – Volatile Grain Market: Starting the show is Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, with a grain market update. He shares the markets are still weather dependent and volatile.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

NASS Website

00:12:05 – Farm Safety: Ed Brokesh, K-State assistant professor in biological and agricultural engineering, continues the show discussing farm safety. It is important to keep farm safety in mind for adults and youth.

00:23:05 – Dry, Hot Conditions: This week’s shows end with K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond as he says there is a chance for a small break from heat and a little bit of moisture. He also reminds people to be careful when shooting off fireworks in these dry conditions.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

