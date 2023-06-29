Independence Day Celebrations Planned For Area Communities

Fireworks in Waterville Monday July 3 will be at the ball field at 10, with free swimming Monday evening at the city pool from 6-9, Blue Rapids will host a photo hunt/scavenger hunt Tuesday afternoon beginning at 2:30, with registration at 2 on the square, Firemen’s BBQ serving 5-7 pm at the 4H Achievement Center, the annual duck race is at 7 pm, get yours at Blue Rapids Auto and Hardware or First Commerce Bank, with gift card and chamber bucks for the top three winners.

Suzy and the Reckless will perform free Tuesday from 7-10 pm at the fairgrounds, with fireworks to follow, and the ball field concession stand will also be open. Details on Facebook at the City of Blue Rapids Kansas.

Washington’s fireworks display will begin at 10 pm on July 4 at the fairgrounds. The fireworks will be shot just south of the racetrack in the old baseball field. If the event is rained out on the 4th, it will be rescheduled for July 7. The historic Union Pacific Depot in Marysville will bring back the road rally Tuesday July 4, with departures from the depot beginning at 10 am as a fundraiser, and Marysville fireworks this year will be in conjunction with the Skyfest activities Saturday, July 8.