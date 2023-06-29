Hanover Days of ’49 Continues Through Saturday

Hanover Days of ‘49 run Thursday through Saturday, with free carnival rides Thursday, compliments of Landoll company celebrating 60 years in business. Handing out wristbands 5:30-8:30, with rides from 6-10 pm Thursday.

Angie Kriz and the Polka Tunes entertain live Thursday evening. Two big parades, Friday at 6:30, Saturday at 5:30, plus a cornhole tournament on the grounds Friday after the parade, as well as a kid’s pedal pull. The Koopman Combo performs Friday, along with country music singer Luke Christianson.

The Joker band is live Saturday night, with fireworks after dark. Moores Amusements on the grounds Thu/Fri/Sat, with concessions and a beer garden.

