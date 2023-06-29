KNDY News

Damage & Power Outages Reported Following Morning Storms

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Thunderstorms Thursday morning rolled quickly across northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska, with limited, and widely varying amounts of rain, with just a trace in Marysville, to well over and inch in the Blue Rapids area. Gusty winds to 60-70 mph mainly along Highway K-9 downed some trees and power lines, with power out for several hours at some locations, notably in the Linn, Greenleaf, and Barnes areas.

Power poles were down on Eagle Road between 7th and 8th in Washington County. Several vehicle windows were reported broken at Valley Heights High School, and tree limbs were reported down in Blue Rapids and Frankfort, with some streets blocked.

Limbs may be left curbside yet Friday in Blue Rapids as well as Centralia. Half the town of Vermillion was without power, and Nemaha-Marshall REA had some 30 customers affected. Many reports of crop damage have been received.

