Agriculture Today

1464 – Corn Diseases…Bermudagrass

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Tar Spot in Corn and FSA County Committee Nominations
  • Collaborating Center for Animal Health
  • Controlling Bermudagrass

 

00:01:05 – Tar Spot in Corn and FSA County Committee Nominations: To start today’s show is Rodrigo Onofre, K-State row crop plant pathology specialist, with information about tar spot in corn. This disease is newer to Kansas but is something producers should watch for. We are also joined by USDA’s Rod Bain and Zach Ducheneaux as they discuss Farm Service Agency County Committee nominations.

Agronomy eUpdate

- Advertisement -

KSUCropdiseases on Twitter

Tar Spot

Tar Spot Management

Tar Spot Distribution Map

K-State Plant Pathology Extension

 

00:12:05 – Collaborating Center for Animal Health: K-State agriculture economics professor Dustin Pendell continues the show by explaining the World Organisation for Animal Health that K-State has recently become a part of.

K-State Press Release

WOAH.org

 

00:23:03 – Controlling Bermudagrass: Finishing this Thursday’s show is K-State horticulturist Ward Upham as he covers the multi-step procedure for controlling bermudagrass in tall fescue lawns.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Classic Hits KQNK News, Weather & Sports Update – 6/28/2023
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

497FansLike
115FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio