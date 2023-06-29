1464 – Corn Diseases…Bermudagrass

Tar Spot in Corn and FSA County Committee Nominations

Collaborating Center for Animal Health

Controlling Bermudagrass

00:01:05 – Tar Spot in Corn and FSA County Committee Nominations: To start today’s show is Rodrigo Onofre, K-State row crop plant pathology specialist, with information about tar spot in corn. This disease is newer to Kansas but is something producers should watch for. We are also joined by USDA’s Rod Bain and Zach Ducheneaux as they discuss Farm Service Agency County Committee nominations.

Agronomy eUpdate

KSUCropdiseases on Twitter

Tar Spot

Tar Spot Management

Tar Spot Distribution Map

K-State Plant Pathology Extension

00:12:05 – Collaborating Center for Animal Health: K-State agriculture economics professor Dustin Pendell continues the show by explaining the World Organisation for Animal Health that K-State has recently become a part of.

K-State Press Release

WOAH.org

00:23:03 – Controlling Bermudagrass: Finishing this Thursday’s show is K-State horticulturist Ward Upham as he covers the multi-step procedure for controlling bermudagrass in tall fescue lawns.

