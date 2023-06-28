Kansas News

Kansas trails other states in attempted transition toward electric vehicles

State has fewer than than 4,000 registered electric vehicles and little electric infrastructure

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Despite the Panasonic electric vehicle battery deal, electric vehicles have had a weak reception in Kansas. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector
June 28, 2023

TOPEKA — For Kansas, the move toward greener forms of transportation is hardly electrifying.

A scorecard from advocacy group the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranks the state 31st, with a score of 16 out of 100, in a report released Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“Kansas can do more to accelerate the transition to EVs,” said Peter Huether, ACEEE researcher and lead author on the report. “The state could start by having a comprehensive EV plan with EV and EV charging infrastructure targets, providing incentives for EVs as well as EV charging infrastructure, and providing school districts support to electrify their buses.”

Electric vehicles have been promoted as an environmentally conscious alternative at a time where carbon emissions are reaching crisis levels. California, New York and Colorado were the top three leaders in EV progress, but only nine states scored more than half the points available, and the study concluded all states needed to step up efforts to improve electric vehicle transition.

“We are seeing incremental progress, not transformational progress,” Huether said. “States will have to move far more aggressively to do their part to enable the electric vehicle transition that the climate crisis demands.”

The rankings  included more than 40 metrics to evaluate states based on their actions to improve and develop the use of electric vehicles, such as charging station availability, tax breaks and policy plans.

While Kansas ranked third overall in lowering transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions over a five-year period — reducing transportation-related emissions by 6.3% between 2014-2018—other metrics weren’t as successful.

The state scored zero points for EV planning and goals, one point for transportation system efficiency and three points for electricty grid efficiency, among markers.

Though the state secured a  $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant deal with Panasonic— the largest private investment in Kansas state history— there’s been a sluggish reception to electric vehicles overall.

Kansas has only 449 level two charging stations, which is the type of station used for homes, workplaces and public charging, according to the report. The report showed a total of 3,978 registered personal EVs in the state and nine recorded heavy duty EVS, such as commercial vehicles, buses, and heavy trucks.

Kansas politicians have been slow to embrace EVs. The 2019 Legislature approved a $100 registration fee for owners of all-electric cars and trucks, a far steeper figure than the $30 registration fee for gas vehicles. The fee was meant to make up for fuel tax revenue lost by EV owners. The 2023 report showed Kansas’ average gasoline tax revenue for a passenger vehicle was $99.29, providing no incentive to switch. During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers debated levying a new tax on EV charging stations.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s administration announced $2.5 billion in funding allocated for states, local governments and tribes to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure in an attempt to further his goal of cutting national greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

“There’s been historic levels of federal funding,” Huether said. “It’s important that states  take full advantage of this funding and leverage it to meet their EV goals.”

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Classic Hits KQNK News, Weather & Sports Update – 6/28/2023
Next article
Drought hits the Midwest, threatening crops and the world’s food supply
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

496FansLike
115FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio