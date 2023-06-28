1463 – Creep Feeding…Heifer Genetics

FSA Deadlines and Agriculture Professionals

Creep Feeding Cattle

Evaluating Heifers

00:01:05 – FSA Deadlines and Agriculture Professionals: Emily Evans, Kansas Farm Service Agency agricultural program specialist, begins today’s show with updates on upcoming program deadlines. We are also joined by USDA’s Rod Bain and Secretary Tom Vilsack with information about preparing the next generation of agriculture professionals.

00:12:05 – Creep Feeding Cattle: Continuing the show is K-State Extension cow-calf specialist Jason Warner discussing creep feeding as a management strategy. Cattle producers have a few things to consider before deciding to creep feed.

00:23:05 – Evaluating Heifers: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts completes today’s show with a conversation about assessing genetic potential in heifers.

