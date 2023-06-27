1462 – Antibiotic Prescriptions…Straw Supplies

Farm Bill in the ’60s and ’70s

Livestock Prescription Antibiotics

Straw Supplies

00:01:05 – Farm Bill in the ’60s and ’70s: Beginning today’s show is Jenny Ifft, K-State agricultural policy specialist, with history about the farm bill and agriculture during the 1960s and ‘70s. She explains the great grain robbery and government cheese during this time.

00:12:05 – Livestock Prescription Antibiotics: K-State beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff keeps the show going with information about what livestock antibiotics will be needing a prescription. He also discusses upcoming guidance about growth implants.

KSU Beef

00:23:07 – Straw Supplies: Finishing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he encourages dairy farmers to purchase their straw for the coming year and explore options for extending straw supplies throughout the year.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

