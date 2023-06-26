Osborne Native Eilert Named Interim Head Coach for West Virginia Men’s Hoops

Josh Eilert, a 2000 graduate of Osborne High School, has been named the interim head coach of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. Eilert replaces Bob Huggins, who submitted his resignation earlier this month after being arrested for a DUI in Pittsburgh. Eilert has been on Huggins’ staff since he was at K-State in 2006 and made the move with him to Morgantown in 2007. Just before last season, he was elevated to an assistant coach role on the bench. After playing at Cloud County from 2000-2002 and K-State from 2002-2004, Eilert got into coaching as a grad assistant from 2005-2007. He worked his way up the coaching ladder to get to this point.

West Virginia Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced the move on Saturday, saying: “Josh Eilert is the right person to lead our men’s basketball program next season. He has been an important part of our success, and he has displayed great integrity, work ethic and dedication.”

Eilert added in a statement: “I’m excited about this opportunity to lead the wonderful group of guys that we have in our locker room. They have been working extremely hard on the court, in the weight room and in the classroom since they returned to campus on June 5. In the coming days and weeks, I will be solidifying our roster and getting our team ready to head to Italy later this summer.”

For full coverage of Eilert’s hire as the interim head coach, read the story from West Virginia SID Bryan Messerly linked below.

Eilert Named Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach

***Update Monday, June 26***

Watch Eilert’s introductory press conference at the link below.

Eilert Introduced as WVU Interim Head Coach