Kansas News

Kansas Attorney General Kobach Issues Formal Opinion on Women’s Bill of Rights

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today announced a formal opinion that provides guidance on the Women’s Bill of Rights, which becomes law on July 1. He was flanked by state Sen. Renee Erickson, Reps. Tory-Marie Blew, and Barb Wasinger, and the Kansas Solicitor General Anthony Powell.

The Women’s Bill of Rights codifies a legal definition of “woman” in state statute. Erickson, Blew, and Wasinger helped carry the Women’s Bill of Rights legislation, SB 180,

The Attorney General opinion requires the Kansas Department of Revenue to list individuals’ biological sex at birth on driver’s licenses. It requires the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to list a person’s biological sex at birth on birth certificates, and it requires that only biological females be housed in a specific portion of the Topeka Correctional Facility.

- Advertisement -

“State records must be accurate and reflect the truth as defined in state law. A birth certificate is a record of what happened at the moment a baby came out of the womb. That baby weighed a specific amount and was a specific sex,” Kobach said. “Similarly, a driver’s license is a state document reflecting a state database for state purposes. It is not a canvas on which a person can paint one’s expression and preferences.”

Erickson said “The truth matters. You can choose whatever name you want. You can present yourself however you want, but state records reflect the truth.”

Wasinger said, “Women are being erased in the record books. Women need the protection of Title IX, and we need the protection of SB 180.”

Blew said, “It is bizarre that this is controversial, and for most Kansans, it is not. For most of human history, everyone understood the difference between a man and a woman.”

The Attorney General’s Office notified the state departments of revenue, health and environment and corrections prior to the press conference. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed SB 180, but lawmakers overrode her veto.

“Just as I must defend every Kansas law whether I agree with it or not, the governor must execute the law whether she agrees with it or not,” Kobach said. “We expect the Governor’s office and her agencies to conform to the law.”

Read the formal opinion here.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Governor Kelly Announces Kansas Receiving Nearly $452M for High-Speed Internet Infrastructure
Next article
Doctor Josh Gaede Resigns From Norton County Hospital
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

496FansLike
115FollowersFollow
276FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio