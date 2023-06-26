Governor Kelly Announces Kansas Receiving Nearly $452M for High-Speed Internet Infrastructure

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansas will receive $451.7 million in funding to support broadband infrastructure construction to connect all Kansans, ensuring access to high-speed internet across the state.

“My administration is committed to ensuring every Kansan, regardless of their zip code, has access to fast and reliable internet connectivity, bringing additional economic growth, educational opportunities, and telehealth services,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding advances our progress toward being a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030.”

This investment is made possible through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The BEAD Program, which is led by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) office at the U.S. Department of Commerce, will provide a total of $42.45 billion to State Broadband Offices to expand broadband to unserved areas across the country.

“Kansas’ current broadband system does not operate at the needed level for folks across our state to efficiently access crucial resources such as employment opportunities, virtual learning, and health care,” Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03) said. “This new federal investment is a huge step forward in closing the digital gap and keeping our communities connected. I am proud to have voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law that continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Kansas families.”

“Connectivity is essential in today’s digital world, and this major investment in Kansas is a testament to our commitment to bring high-speed broadband to all parts of the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “With this funding, we will make significant strides in connecting underserved areas and empowering businesses, students, and residents with the technology they need to prosper.”

In anticipation of this funding, the Kansas Office of Broadband Development is completing work on strategic plans for broadband access and digital equity. Data is still being collected to better understand broadband needs, in order to deploy this funding efficiently

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is encouraging Kansans to complete a speed test and participate in the process. To participate, residents should visit the official website, broadbandks.com, where they can complete a quick and simple online speed test. This test, which only takes a few minutes, will provide valuable data on internet connectivity throughout the state.

“This historic investment gives Kansas the greatest opportunity to date to end the digital divide,” said Kansas Broadband Director, Jade Piros de Carvalho. “We are excited to continue doing the work to ensure every Kansan can fully engage in the economy.”