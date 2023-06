NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital/Medical Clinic and Dr. Josh Gaede have decided to end their current employment relationship effective June 30, 2023. Dr. Gaede will not be scheduling patients at the Norton Medical Clinic after the end of this month. We would like to thank Dr. Gaede for his service to our organization these past three years and wish him well in all future endeavors.

Letters to notify patients are currently being sent out.