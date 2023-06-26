Agriculture Today

1461 – Cattle Market…Feral Swine

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Cattle Market Update and USDA Reports 
  • Global Collaboration on Sorghum and Millet
  • Wild Hogs

 

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update and USDA Reports: Starting this week’s shows is Iowa State University livestock economist, Lee Schulz with a cattle market update. Lee shares information about USDA’s cattle on feed and cold storage reports.

Lee’s Article

USDA Cattle on Feed

USDA Cold Storage

 

00:12:05 – Global Collaboration on Soghum and Millet: Nat Bascom, director of engagement and leadership for the Global Collaboration on Sorghum and Millet, continues today’s show. He discusses how this collaboration will benefit sorghum and millet around the globe.

Global Collaboration Website

 

00:23:05 – Wild Hogs: Finishing today’s show is K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts with information about wild hogs. He says Kansas is often seen as a model state when it comes to wild hog management.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

