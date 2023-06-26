1461 – Cattle Market…Feral Swine

Cattle Market Update and USDA Reports

Global Collaboration on Sorghum and Millet

Wild Hogs

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update and USDA Reports: Starting this week’s shows is Iowa State University livestock economist, Lee Schulz with a cattle market update. Lee shares information about USDA’s cattle on feed and cold storage reports.

Lee’s Article

USDA Cattle on Feed

USDA Cold Storage

00:12:05 – Global Collaboration on Soghum and Millet: Nat Bascom, director of engagement and leadership for the Global Collaboration on Sorghum and Millet, continues today’s show. He discusses how this collaboration will benefit sorghum and millet around the globe.

Global Collaboration Website

00:23:05 – Wild Hogs: Finishing today’s show is K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts with information about wild hogs. He says Kansas is often seen as a model state when it comes to wild hog management.

