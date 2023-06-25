Arrests Made in Suspected Fentanyl-Related Death

Three individuals were taken into custody on Pottawatomie County District Court warrants in connection to the suspected fentanyl-related death of an 18-year-old man at a hotel in Manhattan on March 11, 2023.

Noah Baker, 19, of Junction City; McKaine Farr, 21, of Wamego; and Shawn Samuelson, 22, of Manhattan were all arrested for distribution of a controlled substance causing death. Baker was arrested in Junction City with assistance from the Junction City Police Department. Farr was arrested in rural Wamego with assistance from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Samuelson was already confined in the Riley County Jail on unrelated charges and is being held on a detainer for the distribution charge.

During a subsequent search warrant at Farr’s location, additional suspected fentanyl was seized.

- Advertisement -

Baker and Farr are currently confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail, Farr is being held on no bond and Baker with a $25,000 bond. Samuelson remains confined in the Riley County Jail.

We would like to thank the Junction City Police Department and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of these three suspects.



If you have any information about the distribution of fentanyl you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 and ask to speak with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Learn about the One Pill Can Kill campaign by the Drug Enforcement Administration.