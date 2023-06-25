KNDY News

Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

A six-month investigation by RCPD detectives led to the arrest of Caleb Perry, 32, of Manhattan today in connection to the murder of a 42-year-old woman in Manhattan.

On January 8, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. for a welfare check. After arriving, officers found Takeera Griffin dead in her apartment, and Perry on scene.

An autopsy later determined Griffin’s cause of death, initially unclear, was a homicide. Further investigation by officers led to the below charges.

Perry was already confined in the Riley County Jail for unrelated charges when he was arrested around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, for first-degree murder, criminal use of a financial card, and three counts of interference with law enforcement.

He was issued a bond of $1 million for these charges and remains confined with a total bond of $1,016,000.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
