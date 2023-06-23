The Sports Ticket 6-23-23 CWS FINALS SET-ROYALS WIN-NBA DRAFT RECAP

LSU with walk off to make the finals
Royals beat best team in baseball!
NBA Draft recap.
How players and their talents aren’t appreciated by us regular fans and how the game has changed so much in the past 10, 20 years.
