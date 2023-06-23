Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/19/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 06/12/23 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

For 2 Hercules drive steering tires

$1,100.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109453

Norfolk Contracting Inc, Norfolk, NE

For drilling of 82 LF of bedrock – machine hire

$28,700.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109455

Welborn Sales, Inc, Salina, KS

For 80 grader blades

$13,838.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109454

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board to submit 2024 budget requests.

Road & Bridge budget showed no increase from previous year at $4,002,680

Janitor showed no increase from previous year at $51,430

Noxious Weed showed no increase from previous year at $103,250

HHW/Recycling shows an increase of $15,000 for a total request of $87,500

Solid Waste/Landfill shows an increase of $10,000 for a total request of $495,878

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Card Services

For exercise equipment for the Helvering Center

$1,319.99-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6846

GSK

For private vaccines

$23,468.16-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6837

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Treasurer Angie Price and HR/Payroll Sammi Jackson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:10 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Treasurer Angie Price informed the Board that we received the Federal Land Management money and asked if wanted to split the county’s half with the 3 townships as previous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve ½ of county’s share of Federal Land Management to go to the 3 townships as previous. Unanimous.

Clerk of the District Court Danielle Boyle met with the Board to present the 2024 budget request in the amount of $187,246 which is a $6,329 increase from previous year.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reimburse the County for May payroll expenses out of ARPA in the amount of $1,248.30. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to present her 2024 Budget requests for Agency on Aging, KDOT and Title IIIC.

Agency on Aging showed an increase of $13,995 from previous year for a total of $458,350

KDOT showed an increase of $21,105 from previous year for a total of $348,500

Title IIIC showed an increase of $15,750 from previous year for a total of $454,900

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(6) to discuss possible land acquisition with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Mike Peschel with Twin Valley Developmental met with the Board to present 2024 budget request in the amount of $55,000 which is the same as previous.

John Brackett of rural Marysville addressed the Board regarding the proposed jail.

Tyler Ellsworth, David Arteberry, Eric Stallbaumer, Jay Herrmann, Jason Brinegar, Jeff Lane and Tim Ackerman met with the Board to discuss the next steps regarding the proposed jail.

Commissioner Ungerer would like to look at other financing options. He also would like to get a cost estimate of the 2019 proposal of the addition and renovation and comprise a checklist of items that could not be implemented at this location vs. a new build on 11th Terrace as a straight cost comparison between the 2 locations would not be an apples to apples comparison.

Architect Jeff Lane and AHRS Jay Herrmann will work together to try to get an updated cost for the renovation/addition.

Lease purchase option was discussed. If the Board would decide to pursue the lease-purchase option, an updated Resolution would need to be passed and this would allow for a 30 day protest period. There is an option to pursue adding ¼ percent sales tax but this would require legislative action next Spring. The county does have the ability to implement ½ percent sales tax and this would require approval by election. If the ½ percent sales tax would pass then the county would move forward to sell Sales Tax Revenue Bonds and there would be some additional costs involved with this. Today’s advisory team will meet again in 2 weeks after having time to gather more information. Commissioner Blaske would like to see if the city leaders throughout the County could get together to discuss the project next week. County Clerk will contact the cities to invite the local governments to attend next weeks meeting at 10:00 a.m.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board with a recommendation of hiring a new jailer.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to hire James C (Carter) Shipp as correction officer (probation) at $20.00/hr effective 65/19/23 or as soon as available. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Miranda Helmerichs and Jonathan Sill for a new house located at 806 N Pine St, Frankfort. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 12:17 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.