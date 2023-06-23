KDNS NewsKQNK NewsKNDY News

CVA Launches #WEARECVA Photo Contest

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Central Valley Ag / Facebook

(YORK, NE) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) cooperative is asking you to share your story by entering CVA’s 6th annual photo contest. Contest is open July 3rd through August 3rd.

Photos can be entered into three categories: Beauty in Agriculture, Generations on the Farm, and Working in Acres.  Photos can exhibit harvest, livestock, planting, equipment, life on the farm, and more. There is no shortage of topics to showcase in the agriculture industry.

“We’re thrilled to present this photo contest as a platform to showcase agriculture through authentic pictures and connect within our communities,” said Owen Baker, SVP of Marketing at CVA. CVA member-owners, employees, professionals, and area community members are all welcomed to participate.

There will be one winner selected from each category as well as one People’s Choice Award.  Winners will be awarded a $100 cash gift card. In addition, winners will receive special placement in CVA’s print and online publications.

Once submitted, photos will be placed in the “CVA Photo Contest” album on CVA’s Facebook page. The photo that gets the most likes, shares, and comments on Facebook will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.

Entries must be entered through CVA’s website: https://www.cvacoop.com/cva-photo-contest

For full details regarding the 2023 CVA Photo Contest, please visit: www.cvacoop.com.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio