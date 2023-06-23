CVA Launches #WEARECVA Photo Contest

(YORK, NE) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) cooperative is asking you to share your story by entering CVA’s 6th annual photo contest. Contest is open July 3rd through August 3rd.

Photos can be entered into three categories: Beauty in Agriculture, Generations on the Farm, and Working in Acres. Photos can exhibit harvest, livestock, planting, equipment, life on the farm, and more. There is no shortage of topics to showcase in the agriculture industry.

“We’re thrilled to present this photo contest as a platform to showcase agriculture through authentic pictures and connect within our communities,” said Owen Baker, SVP of Marketing at CVA. CVA member-owners, employees, professionals, and area community members are all welcomed to participate.

- Advertisement -

There will be one winner selected from each category as well as one People’s Choice Award. Winners will be awarded a $100 cash gift card. In addition, winners will receive special placement in CVA’s print and online publications.

Once submitted, photos will be placed in the “CVA Photo Contest” album on CVA’s Facebook page. The photo that gets the most likes, shares, and comments on Facebook will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.

Entries must be entered through CVA’s website: https://www.cvacoop.com/cva-photo-contest

For full details regarding the 2023 CVA Photo Contest, please visit: www.cvacoop.com.