1460 – Grain Market Update…Crop Insects in Kansas

Volatile Grain Market

Chinch Bug Update and Other Crop Insects

In Another Weather Pattern

00:01:05 – Volatile Grain Market: We begin today’s show with Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, with a grain market update. He says the markets are currently volatile and weather dependent.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Chinch Bug Update and Other Crop Insects: Continuing the show is K-State Extension crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth as he gives an update on chinch bugs and discusses false chinch bugs, burrowing bugs and grasshoppers. Producers could be seeing these insects in different crop fields.

Crop Insects in Kansas Book

00:23:05 – In Another Weather Pattern: A weather update with K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond concludes this week’s shows. Chip says Kansas is in another weather pattern and could be feeling warmer temperatures soon.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.