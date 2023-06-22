Nominations Now Open for 2023 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards. The popular annual awards program recognizes companies and individuals around the state for the positive impact they make to their communities and to the Kansas economy.

This year’s banquet and award ceremony will be held October 12th at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center in Wichita.

“It is important to celebrate the successes of Kansas companies and businesspeople who not only are driving the state economy but uplifting their local communities,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “To The Stars recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit and achievement that are on display daily throughout our great state. I would encourage everyone to nominate a company or individual for this notable honor.”

- Advertisement -

Companies, organizations and individuals can be nominated in the following categories:

AgriBusiness – companies that stand out in the agribusiness industry – including agricultural production, products and services, and agri-tourism

– companies that stand out in the agribusiness industry – including agricultural production, products and services, and agri-tourism Apprenticeship Champions and Partners – companies and other entities that excel providing registered apprenticeship programs in Kansas

– companies and other entities that excel providing registered apprenticeship programs in Kansas Business Innovation – companies from any sector incorporating innovative technologies in their business

– companies from any sector incorporating innovative technologies in their business Healthcare/Nonprofit – noteworthy services provided by either healthcare facilities or nonprofit organizations

– noteworthy services provided by either healthcare facilities or nonprofit organizations Manufacturing/Distribution – outstanding achievement for companies large and small involved in manufacturing and distribution

– outstanding achievement for companies large and small involved in manufacturing and distribution Non-Traditional Talent Pools – companies that have gone above and beyond to hire those with prior involvement in the justice system, youth, seniors or individuals with disabilities

– companies that have gone above and beyond to hire those with prior involvement in the justice system, youth, seniors or individuals with disabilities Retail/Service – exceptional performance by businesses selling goods, products and/or services

– exceptional performance by businesses selling goods, products and/or services Under 30 Entrepreneurs – young entrepreneurs achieving business success under the age of 30

– young entrepreneurs achieving business success under the age of 30 Welcome Back – entrepreneurs and businesspeople who once left Kansas but have returned to make their mark in the Sunflower State

The Department of Commerce also will announce both the prestigious Governor’s Award of Excellence winner and the 2023 Exporter of the Year during the banquet and awards ceremony.

“There is no shortage of success stories in Kansas communities large and small,” Commerce Assistant Secretary of Business Development Nadira Hazim-Patrick said. “Spotlighting the best of the best is what To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards is all about.”

To learn more about To The Stars: Kansas Businesses Awards award categories, view past winners and to nominate a business or businessperson, including your own, click here. The nominations portal will accept nominations through July 20.

About the Kansas Department of Commerce:

As the state’s lead economic development agency, the Kansas Department of Commerce strives to empower individuals, businesses and communities to achieve prosperity in Kansas. Commerce accomplishes its mission by developing relationships with corporations, site location consultants and stakeholders in Kansas, the nation and world. Our strong partnerships allow us to help create an environment for existing Kansas businesses to grow and foster an innovative, competitive landscape for new businesses. Through Commerce’s project successes, Kansas was awarded Area Development Magazine’s prestigious Gold Shovel award in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Governor’s Cup by Site Selection Magazine.