CMH Named Top 20 Critical Access Hospital For Third Year

By Derek Nester

MARYSVILLE ­– Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for the third year in a row by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). CMH was designated a Top 20 hospital for the first time in 2021.

Only one other critical access hospital in Kansas received a Top 20 overall designation this year.

An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.

Top 20 hospitals are selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2023 list of Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, which was released earlier this year. This elite group of hospitals are those who achieved success in eight areas of strength: 1 – inpatient market share, 2 – outpatient market share, 3 – quality, 4 – patient outcomes, 5 – patient perspective, 6 – cost, 7 – charge, and 8 – financial efficiency.

This is the seventh consecutive year CMH has been designated as a Top 100 critical access hospital – the local healthcare system first received a Top 100 award in 2017, and has been recognized in this elite category each year since.

“CMH is proud of the efforts of our staff and physicians, whose hard work, care, and compassion contributed to our hospital achieving a Top 20 designation again this year,” said Curtis Hawkinson, CMH chief executive officer. “This recognition proves just how much our community can count on us to deliver the quality care and services they need, now and into the future.”

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc.

