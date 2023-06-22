Kansas News

Broadband Acceleration Grant 3.0 Will Invest $5 Million to Bridge the Digital Divide in Kansas

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Pixabay

TOPEKA – The State of Kansas continues to push towards bridging the digital divide with the launch of the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program 3.0. The Kansas Office of Broadband Development today announced the application window will open for submissions next week.

“We recognize the urgent need to bridge the digital divide so households and businesses across Kansas can succeed now and in the future,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of the Department of Commerce, David Toland. “With the wide range of entities that are eligible for these funds, we are encouraging collaboration and innovative approaches to getting more Kansans and communities connected.”

Backed by a $5 million investment from the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), the Broadband Acceleration Grant program aims to provide high-quality, reliable broadband access throughout the state, prioritizing unserved areas, economically distressed communities and areas of compelling need.

“The Broadband Acceleration Grant Program shows how the IKE Program can leverage partnerships to help keep Kansas moving,” said Calvin Reed, Acting Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). “The ability to access broadband empowers Kansas communities to meet the critical needs of businesses and citizens today and for years to come.”

The Broadband Acceleration Grant Program exemplifies Kansas’ commitment to building an inclusive and connected future. By investing in broadband infrastructure, the state aims to improve the lives of its citizens and foster economic growth across all communities.

Key highlights of the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program include:

  • Maximum grant funding request of $1 million
  • Qualifying program speed of 100/20 Megabits Per Second (Mbps)
  • Requirement of 50% matching funds for the project, including the possibility of an in-kind match of up to 50% of the required match

“Through this program, we are empowering communities to enhance their digital infrastructure, driving economic growth and fostering greater opportunities for all residents,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “By leveraging these grants, we can expand broadband access, narrow the digital divide and unlock the full potential of our state’s diverse regions.”

Applicants must be authorized to provide broadband services in the proposed area. Eligible applicants include:

  • Political subdivisions or entities of political subdivisions
  • Tribal governments
  • Corporations
  • Limited liability companies
  • Co-operatives
  • Electric utilities
  • Partnerships or other business entities
  • Non-profit organizations
  • Those authorized to provide broadband services in the proposed service area

The application period opens June 27 and closes August 8.

The Office of Broadband Development will have a kickoff webinar from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 26. For more information about the program, register for the webinar, or to apply for the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program, please click here.

About the Kansas Department of Commerce:

As the state’s lead economic development agency, the Kansas Department of Commerce strives to empower individuals, businesses and communities to achieve prosperity in Kansas. Commerce accomplishes its mission by developing relationships with corporations, site location consultants and stakeholders in Kansas, the nation and world. Our strong partnerships allow us to help create an environment for existing Kansas businesses to grow and foster an innovative, competitive landscape for new businesses. Through Commerce’s project successes, Kansas was awarded Area Development Magazine’s prestigious Gold Shovel award in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Governor’s Cup by Site Selection Magazine.

