1459 – Sheep and Goat Center…Annual Forage Insurance

00:01:05 – K-State Sheep and Goat Center and Kansas Profile: Beginning today’s show is Payton Dahmer, supervisor of the K-State Sheep and Goat Center, to discuss what is taking place at the center. We are also joined by Ron Wilson for a Kansas Profile with information about the Stafford County Port Authority.

00:12:05 – Annual Forage Insurance: K-State Extension agriculture policy specialist Jenny Ifft continues the show with information about annual forage insurance. She says there were 135,000 Kansas acres enrolled in it last year.

00:23:11 – Container Gardening: Rounding out today’s show is K-State nursery crop and marketing specialist, Cheryl Boyer. She says new research is focusing on using substrate stratification to reduce water use, especially in larger containers.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.