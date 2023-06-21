1458 – Liability on Farms…Yearling Bulls

Protecting the Farm and Customer

Roughleaf Dogwood, Sericea Lespedeza and Smooth Sumac

Breeding with Yearling Bulls

00:01:05 – Protecting the Farm and Customer: K-State and Washburn law Professor, Roger McEowen, begins today’s show by discussing liability for guests on farms and the importance of agreements in direct beef sales and custom arrangements.

Link to Roger’s Blog

- Advertisement -

Roger on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Roughleaf Dogwood, Sericea Lespedeza and Smooth Sumac: A conversation about rough leaf dogwood, sericea lespedeza and smooth sumac with Walt Fick, K-State rangeland management specialist, continues the show. He explains how to recognize the plants and how to manage them.

Article on Roughleaf Dogwood and Smooth Sumac

Article on Sericea Lespedeza

00:23:05 – Breeding with Yearling Bulls: Finishing the show is the Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. Brad White, Bob Larson and Bob Weaber review what producers need to keep in mind when putting yearling bulls out for breeding.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.