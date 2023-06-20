High School Sports

Zach Clemence Returns to Kansas Basketball

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Forward Zach Clemence is returning to Kansas, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced today. Following the 2022-23 season, Clemence entered the transfer portal, but since decided to return to Kansas.

“I had a conversation with Zach last week, he contacted me, discussing all things going on with him,” Self said. “He asked me if it would be a possibility that he return. We discussed what we both thought would be best for his future in basketball. Zach’s thinking was it would be in his best interest, in a perfect world, to redshirt, help us every day in practice and allow himself an opportunity to grow and get better.”

- Advertisement -

“We loved Zach when he was here,” Self said. “We understood his decision, but now we understand why he wanted to return. We are very happy about Zach’s decision to come back to our program.”

A native of San Antonio, Clemence (6-foot-10, 230 pounds) played in 44 games in his two seasons at Kansas – 20 in 2022-23 and 24 in KU’s 2022 NCAA National Championship season. In 2021-22 he averaged 4.9 minutes, 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He scored a career-high 11 points versus Stony Brook (11/18/21) and pulled down a career-best six rebounds twice, versus Oklahoma State (2/14/22) and Stony Brook (11/18/21).

Last season, Clemence averaged 5.6 minutes, 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He scored a season-high 10 points versus Oklahoma (1/10/23) and pulled down three rebounds in six contests. Clemence was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and CSC Academic All-District.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Day 3, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/20/2023
Next article
178: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 6/20/2023
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

496FansLike
115FollowersFollow
275FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio