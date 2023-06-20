Kansas News

Investigation Into Letters With Suspicious White Powder Expands Beyond Kansas

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced that the investigation into around 100 suspicious letters sent to legislators and public officials has now expanded beyond Kansas, so the FBI will now be the agency leading the investigation.

The KBI will continue to work with all law enforcement partners to bring these incidents to appropriate resolution.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of Kansans, and holding those responsible for these crimes accountable, said KBI Director Tony Mattivi. “The KBI is so appreciative of the incredible coordination and outstanding response by countless federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as by fire departments, and hazmat teams to this unprecedented event.”

Since the first letters were handled and reported by officials, the KBI had over 60 special agents, forensic scientists and employees devoted to safely collecting or screening evidence, or managing and tracking response to the incidents. Additionally, 17 hazmat teams and 12 bomb squads responded across the state.

It remains important to be vigilant when handling mail. Report any letters containing an unknown white powder to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.

