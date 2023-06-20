1457 – Eisenhower Administration…Early Weaned Calves

Farm Bill During the Eisenhower Administration

00:01:05 – Farm Bill During the Eisenhower Administration: Jenny Ifft, K-State agriculture policy specialist, begins today’s show as she continues sharing information about the Farm Bill. She discusses the time period during the Eisenhower administration.

00:12:05 – Early Weaning Calves: Continuing the show is K-State Extension beef cattle specialist Justin Waggoner on early weaning calves. He reviews the things that producers need to keep in mind to have successful calf growth.

00:23:03 – Deferring Costs, Increasing Cash Flow: Finishing the show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he suggests easing cash flow issues this summer by deferring costs until later in the year when milk prices are expected to be higher.

